2019 Nissan Qashqai

107,096 KM

$21,061.55

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

107,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CP0KW230547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 93125A
  • Mileage 107,096 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-743-4141

2019 Nissan Qashqai