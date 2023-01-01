Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Trax

17,739 KM

Details Description Features

$23,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,700

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Trax

2020 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 9490240
  2. 9490240
Contact Seller

$23,700

+ taxes & licensing

17,739KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9490240
  • Stock #: 23019B
  • VIN: KL7CJLSB7LB318407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,739 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Chevrolet Trax LT 2WD was traded in at the dealership for a 2019 Honda Odyssey EX.







Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!

-Buy with confidence knowing that this Trax  comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

In addition, this Trax comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.




Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trent Valley Honda

2020 Chevrolet Trax LT
 17,739 KM
$23,700 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L
 109,246 KM
$30,300 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 129,519 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory