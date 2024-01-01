Menu
2020 Nissan Kicks

32,823 KM

$25,061.55

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks

2020 Nissan Kicks

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$25,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

32,823KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5DV8LL483341

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5963
  • Mileage 32,823 KM

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2023 Nissan Altima SR for sale in Peterborough, ON
2023 Nissan Altima SR 25,279 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Nissan Murano Platinum 14,111 KM $38,451.55 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L for sale in Peterborough, ON
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L 193,824 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$25,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2020 Nissan Kicks