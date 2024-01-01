$25,061.55+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks
2020 Nissan Kicks
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$25,061.55
+ taxes & licensing
32,823KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5DV8LL483341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P5963
- Mileage 32,823 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
2020 Nissan Kicks