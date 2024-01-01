Menu
2022 Nissan Sentra

36,714 KM

Details Features

$26,061.55

+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Sentra

SV

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

36,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV6NY266546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,714 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

2022 Nissan Sentra