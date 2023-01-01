$47,011.55+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Leaf
SV PLUS
Location
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
1,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9813769
- Stock #: 92601A
- VIN: 1N4CZ1CV6PC556036
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,802 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
