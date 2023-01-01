Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Nissan Leaf

1,802 KM

Details Features

$47,011.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,012

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Leaf

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 9813769
  2. 9813769
  3. 9813769
  4. 9813769
  5. 9813769
  6. 9813769
  7. 9813769
  8. 9813769
  9. 9813769
  10. 9813769
  11. 9813769
  12. 9813769
  13. 9813769
  14. 9813769
  15. 9813769
  16. 9813769
  17. 9813769
  18. 9813769
  19. 9813769
  20. 9813769
  21. 9813769
  22. 9813769
  23. 9813769
Contact Seller

$47,011.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,802KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9813769
  • Stock #: 92601A
  • VIN: 1N4CZ1CV6PC556036

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92601A
  • Mileage 1,802 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2017 Ford Explorer S...
 82,406 KM
$32,911.55 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Micra
28,998 KM
$18,011.55 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Qashqai SV
 15,031 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory