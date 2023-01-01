Filter Results
New and Used Jeep for Sale in Peterborough, ON
Showing 1-25 of 25
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
3.6L Altitude! 4x4! Pano Sunroof! Clean CarFax!
$34,988
112,603KM
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen
Whitby, ON
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
$46,977
46,878KM
Auto Connect Sales
Peterborough, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited X 4x4
$49,995
39,119KM
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Orillia, ON
Buy From Home Options
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo/AWD/P.GROUB/P.SEAT/ALLOYS/CLEAN CAR FAX
Sale
$9,995
274,810KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
Scarborough, ON
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited 75th Anniversary
$32,386
85,762KM
Scarboro Mazda
Scarborough, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo 4x4, Navi, Back Up Cam, Blind Spot Assist!
$38,995
72,866KM
Autoplanet
Clarington, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo 4x4, Navi, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth!
$38,995
76,656KM
Autoplanet
Clarington, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit 4x4, LOW KM'S,HEMI,LOADED WITH OPTIONS
$59,995
22,096KM
Auto Choice Sales
Orillia, ON
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude 4x4...V6*HTD SEATS*SUNROOF!
$63,825
48KM
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited/NAVI/CAMERA/LEATHER/ROOF/LOADED/ALLOYS
Sale
$18,995
205,167KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
Scarborough, ON
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo | 4WD | New Michelin Tires | Tinted & More
Sale
$20,495
104,457KM
True North Automobiles
Oshawa, ON
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4xe Overland
$94,669
8KM
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland...LOADED*V6*VIDEO GRP!
$85,910
10KM
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland/NAVI/CAMERA/3.0LDIESL/LEATHER/ROOF/ALLOYS
Sale
$18,995
229,132KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
Scarborough, ON
2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
$2,995
293,000KM
Star Line Sales and Leasing
Pickering, ON
Buy From Home Options
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo/4WD/P.SEAT/BLUE TOOTHE/LOADED/ALLOYS
Sale
$10,995
261,178KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
Scarborough, ON
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4xe
$84,265
13KM
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland ***POWER MOON ROOF***HEATED STEERING***
$47,732
16,012KM
Village Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.
Ajax, ON