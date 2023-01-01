Menu
New and Used Jeep for Sale in Peterborough, ON

Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.6L Altitude! 4x4! Pano Sunroof! Clean CarFax! for sale in Whitby, ON

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

3.6L Altitude! 4x4! Pano Sunroof! Clean CarFax!
$34,988
+ tax & lic
112,603KM
Owasco Audi and Volkswagen

Whitby, ON

Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Peterborough, ON

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited
$46,977
+ tax & lic
46,878KM
Auto Connect Sales

Peterborough, ON

Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland for sale in Madoc, ON

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland
$10,995
+ tax & lic
251,000KM
Patterson Auto Sales

Madoc, ON

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4x4 for sale in Orillia, ON

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited X 4x4
$49,995
+ tax & lic
39,119KM
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Orillia, ON

Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo/AWD/P.GROUB/P.SEAT/ALLOYS/CLEAN CAR FAX for sale in Scarborough, ON

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo/AWD/P.GROUB/P.SEAT/ALLOYS/CLEAN CAR FAX
$9,995
+ tax & lic
274,810KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 75th Anniversary for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited 75th Anniversary
$32,386
+ tax & lic
85,762KM
Scarboro Mazda

Scarborough, ON

Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4WD for sale in Cobourg, ON

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD
$39,995
+ tax & lic
73,204KM
Wayne Symons Auto Sales

Cobourg, ON

Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in Oshawa, ON

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo
$17,999
+ tax & lic
131,237KM
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Oshawa, ON

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x4, Navi, Back Up Cam, Blind Spot Assist! for sale in Clarington, ON

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4x4, Navi, Back Up Cam, Blind Spot Assist!
$38,995
+ tax & lic
72,866KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x4, Navi, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth! for sale in Clarington, ON

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4x4, Navi, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth!
$38,995
+ tax & lic
76,656KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Laredo for sale in Scarborough, ON

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Laredo
$12,995
+ tax & lic
183,042KM
11Motors

Scarborough, ON

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4x4, LOW KM'S,HEMI,LOADED WITH OPTIONS for sale in Orillia, ON

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit 4x4, LOW KM'S,HEMI,LOADED WITH OPTIONS
$59,995
+ tax & lic
22,096KM
Auto Choice Sales

Orillia, ON

New 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4x4...V6*HTD SEATS*SUNROOF! for sale in Bancroft, ON

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude 4x4...V6*HTD SEATS*SUNROOF!
$63,825
+ tax & lic
48KM
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Bancroft, ON

Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited/NAVI/CAMERA/LEATHER/ROOF/LOADED/ALLOYS for sale in Scarborough, ON

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited/NAVI/CAMERA/LEATHER/ROOF/LOADED/ALLOYS
$18,995
+ tax & lic
205,167KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee OVERLAND! 5.7L for sale in Scarborough, ON

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

OVERLAND! 5.7L
$15,999
+ tax & lic
188,500KM
Why Buy New Motors

Scarborough, ON

Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo | 4WD | New Michelin Tires | Tinted & More for sale in Oshawa, ON

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo | 4WD | New Michelin Tires | Tinted & More
$20,495
+ tax & lic
104,457KM
True North Automobiles

Oshawa, ON

New 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Overland for sale in Bancroft, ON

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4xe Overland
$94,669
+ tax & lic
8KM
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Bancroft, ON

New 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland...LOADED*V6*VIDEO GRP! for sale in Bancroft, ON

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland...LOADED*V6*VIDEO GRP!
$85,910
+ tax & lic
10KM
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Bancroft, ON

Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland/NAVI/CAMERA/3.0LDIESL/LEATHER/ROOF/ALLOYS for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland/NAVI/CAMERA/3.0LDIESL/LEATHER/ROOF/ALLOYS
$18,995
+ tax & lic
229,132KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in Pickering, ON

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo
$2,995
+ tax & lic
293,000KM
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Pickering, ON

Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo/4WD/P.SEAT/BLUE TOOTHE/LOADED/ALLOYS for sale in Scarborough, ON

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo/4WD/P.SEAT/BLUE TOOTHE/LOADED/ALLOYS
$10,995
+ tax & lic
261,178KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 SRT8 SRT8 for sale in Markham, ON

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 SRT8 SRT8
$49,900
+ tax & lic
68,538KM
Town + Country BMW/Mini Markham

Markham, ON

Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Ajax, ON

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited
$38,988
+ tax & lic
26,162KM
Village Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Ajax, ON

New 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe for sale in Bancroft, ON

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4xe
$84,265
+ tax & lic
13KM
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Bancroft, ON

Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland ***POWER MOON ROOF***HEATED STEERING*** for sale in Ajax, ON

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland ***POWER MOON ROOF***HEATED STEERING***
$47,732
+ tax & lic
16,012KM
Village Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Ajax, ON