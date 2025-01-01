Menu
<p><span style=color: #666666; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; background-color: #ededed;>This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition</span></p><p><span style=color: #666666; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; background-color: #ededed;>VIDEO OF VEHICLE AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE </span></p>

2001 Ford Ranger

125,409 KM

Details Description Features

$4,491

+ taxes & licensing
2001 Ford Ranger

XLT AS IS NOT CERTIFIED

13138207

2001 Ford Ranger

XLT AS IS NOT CERTIFIED

Location

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7

905-767-5799

View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,491

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,409KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTYR14V61TA94289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 125,409 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

VIDEO OF VEHICLE AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Sliding Rear Window

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Double Park Motors

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-767-5799

$4,491

+ taxes & licensing>

Double Park Motors

905-767-5799

2001 Ford Ranger