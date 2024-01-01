Menu
<p>Welcome to Zinkon Motors, thank you for checking our vehicle listing. Our dealership is looking forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!</p> <p> </p> <p>Take advantage of a great piece at a reduced price.</p> <p> </p> <p>This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p> <p> </p> <p>Zinkon Motors</p> <p>B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p>Pickering, ON</p> <p>L1V 2P8</p> <p>(416) 848-4646</p><br><p> </p> <p> </p> <p>***Information and availability subject to change. Please confirm accuracy of the information with a sales representative.***</p> <p> </p> <p>Please send any and all inquiries about vehicles to our email address, sales@zinkonmotors.com, or call us at (416) 848-4646</p> <p> </p> <p>ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC Certified Dealership located near the intersection of Bayly St W & Church St S in Pickering, Ontario. We aim to provide the highest degree of service quality to every customer, including honest disclosure of all vehicles on the lot and financing/warranty options. Our mission is to change your opinion about Pre-owned Car Salespeople! We are available weekdays between the hours of 10am-8pm, and Saturdays 10am-6pm. Come in and meet our growing team today! </p>

2006 Nissan Sentra

223,600 KM

$1,100

+ tax & licensing
2006 Nissan Sentra

1.8 | POWER WINDOWS |

2006 Nissan Sentra

1.8 | POWER WINDOWS |

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$1,100

+ taxes & licensing

223,600KM
Used
VIN 3N1CB51D06L511745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 223,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

ABS Brakes
Child-Safety Locks

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

$1,100

+ taxes & licensing

2006 Nissan Sentra