2007 Infiniti G35

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Welcome to Zinkon Motors, thank you for checking our vehicle listing. Our dealership is looking forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!</p> <p dir=ltr> </p> <p dir=ltr>This is an exciting time for us, as we are working to be the dealership that you can trust. We don’t say this statement lightly, we are confident that we will provide you with every necessary detail to make an informed decision about our vehicle or any other dealership’s vehicle.</p> <p dir=ltr> </p> <p dir=ltr>We also specialize in purchasing vehicles from private sellers like yourselves, this is how we got to know the customer side of this business. Let’s work together to make Ontario Dealers better and more fair. If you are looking to sell your vehicle today please follow this link: https://www.zinkonmotors.com/trade-in/</p> <p dir=ltr> </p> <p dir=ltr>Ontario Safety and Certification is available for this unit. This will only cost the purchaser an additional $595 plus H.S.T. to receive certification that the vehicle has passed standard testing, and is safe and legal to drive.</p> <p dir=ltr> </p> <p dir=ltr>Financing is an option for this vehicle. Whether you want to finance the full amount or a portion, we can take care of you. With many years in the industry, we have the best trained Finance Specialists that will guarantee the best rate from the banks that you would qualify for. The fee for financing varies, please ask your sales representative after sending your finance application. </p> <p dir=ltr> </p> <p dir=ltr>Follow this link to send your finance application now: https://www.zinkonmotors.com/car-loan-application/</p> <p> </p> <p dir=ltr>This vehicle qualifies for an Extended Warranty. We can all benefit from an extra peace of mind, especially when purchasing a vehicle. Please ask about our Warranty packages, so we can build the right option for your needs. Protect it the way you choose, we simply provide you with the knowledge to decide the best options.</p> <p dir=ltr> </p> <p dir=ltr> </p> <p dir=ltr> </p> <p dir=ltr>Zinkon Motors</p> <p dir=ltr>B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p dir=ltr>Pickering, ON</p> <p dir=ltr>L1V 2P8</p> <p dir=ltr>(416) 848-4646</p><br><p> </p> <p>Please send any and all inquiries about vehicles to our email address, sales@zinkonmotors.com, or call us at (416) 848-4646</p> <p>ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC Certified Dealership located near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S in Pickering, Ontario. We aim to provide the highest degree of service quality to every customer, including honest disclosure of all vehicles on the lot and financing/warranty options. Our mission is to change your opinion about Pre-owned Car Salespeople! We are available weekdays between the hours of 10am-8pm, and Saturdays 10am-6pm. Come and meet our growing team, were excited to meet you! </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p>

2007 Infiniti G35

207,932 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Infiniti G35

4dr G35x AWD | HEATED MIRRORS | KEYLESS ENTRY | AC | ABS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Infiniti G35

4dr G35x AWD | HEATED MIRRORS | KEYLESS ENTRY | AC | ABS

Location

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

  1. 10968545
  2. 10968545
  3. 10968545
  4. 10968545
  5. 10968545
  6. 10968545
  7. 10968545
  8. 10968545
  9. 10968545
  10. 10968545
  11. 10968545
  12. 10968545
  13. 10968545
  14. 10968545
  15. 10968545
  16. 10968545
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
207,932KM
Used
VIN JNKBV61F37M801670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R42
  • Mileage 207,932 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Zinkon Motors, thank you for checking our vehicle listing. Our dealership is looking forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!


 


This is an exciting time for us, as we are working to be the dealership that you can trust. We don’t say this statement lightly, we are confident that we will provide you with every necessary detail to make an informed decision about our vehicle or any other dealership’s vehicle.


 


We also specialize in purchasing vehicles from private sellers like yourselves, this is how we got to know the customer side of this business. Let’s work together to make Ontario Dealers better and more fair. If you are looking to sell your vehicle today please follow this link: https://www.zinkonmotors.com/trade-in/


 


Ontario Safety and Certification is available for this unit. This will only cost the purchaser an additional $595 plus H.S.T. to receive certification that the vehicle has passed standard testing, and is safe and legal to drive.


 


Financing is an option for this vehicle. Whether you want to finance the full amount or a portion, we can take care of you. With many years in the industry, we have the best trained Finance Specialists that will guarantee the best rate from the banks that you would qualify for. The fee for financing varies, please ask your sales representative after sending your finance application. 


 


Follow this link to send your finance application now: https://www.zinkonmotors.com/car-loan-application/


 


This vehicle qualifies for an Extended Warranty. We can all benefit from an extra peace of mind, especially when purchasing a vehicle. Please ask about our Warranty packages, so we can build the right option for your needs. Protect it the way you choose, we simply provide you with the knowledge to decide the best options.


 


 


 


Zinkon Motors


B1-2059 Bayly St,


Pickering, ON


L1V 2P8


(416) 848-4646


 


Please send any and all inquiries about vehicles to our email address, sales@zinkonmotors.com, or call us at (416) 848-4646


ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC Certified Dealership located near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S in Pickering, Ontario. We aim to provide the highest degree of service quality to every customer, including honest disclosure of all vehicles on the lot and financing/warranty options. Our mission is to change your opinion about Pre-owned Car Salespeople! We are available weekdays between the hours of 10am-8pm, and Saturdays 10am-6pm. Come and meet our growing team, we're excited to meet you! 


 


 


 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zinkon Motors

Used 2017 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn | NO ACCIDENTS! | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED MIRRORS | for sale in Pickering, ON
2017 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn | NO ACCIDENTS! | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED MIRRORS | 121,216 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS | NO ACCIDENTS | KEYLESS ENTRY | TINTED GLASS | for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS | NO ACCIDENTS | KEYLESS ENTRY | TINTED GLASS | 154,482 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Man | NO ACCIDENTS! | HEATED MIRRORS | ABS BRAKES | for sale in Pickering, ON
2011 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Man | NO ACCIDENTS! | HEATED MIRRORS | ABS BRAKES | 161,953 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Email Zinkon Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

647-229-XXXX

(click to show)

647-229-8905

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

Contact Seller
2007 Infiniti G35