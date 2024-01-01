Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Autolab Certified Pre-Owned</p><br><p>At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family</p>

2007 Toyota Corolla

198,199 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Toyota Corolla

Sport - Safety Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Corolla

Sport - Safety Certified

Location

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

  1. 11303591
  2. 11303591
  3. 11303591
  4. 11303591
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
198,199KM
Used
VIN 2T1BR32E17C824999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 824999
  • Mileage 198,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Autolab Certified Pre-Owned


At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
tilt steering

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pickering Auto Lab

Used 2007 Toyota Corolla Sport - Safety Certified for sale in Pickering, ON
2007 Toyota Corolla Sport - Safety Certified 198,199 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Corolla CE | Safety Certified for sale in Pickering, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla CE | Safety Certified 225,395 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i | AWD | HB | Safety Certified for sale in Pickering, ON
2016 Subaru Impreza 2.0i | AWD | HB | Safety Certified 115,739 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Pickering Auto Lab

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

Call Dealer

905-839-XXXX

(click to show)

905-839-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Auto Lab

905-839-6000

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Corolla