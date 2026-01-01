Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Noto Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2013 Ford Escape

370,668 KM

Details Description Features

$1,600

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
13505054

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7

905-767-5799

  1. 1769198878
  2. 1769198878
  3. 1769198878
  4. 1769198878
  5. 1769198879
  6. 1769198879
  7. 1769198879
  8. 1769198878
  9. 1769198879
  10. 1769198878
  11. 1769198878
  12. 1769198879
  13. 1769198878
  14. 1769198879
  15. 1769198878
  16. 1769198879
  17. 1769198879
  18. 1769198879
  19. 1769198878
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
370,668KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H91DUA03377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # DP045A
  • Mileage 370,668 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Double Park Motors

Used 2014 Jeep Patriot north for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Jeep Patriot north 134,818 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Econoline Commercial for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Ford Econoline Commercial 183,684 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Ranger SPORT for sale in Pickering, ON
2011 Ford Ranger SPORT 127,923 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Double Park Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Double Park Motors

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-767-XXXX

(click to show)

905-767-5799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,600

+ taxes & licensing>

Double Park Motors

905-767-5799

2013 Ford Escape