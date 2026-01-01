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2013 Mazda MAZDA3

188,350 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

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14005758

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7

905-767-5799

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Used
188,350KM
VIN JM1BL1V71D1715266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # DP106
  • Mileage 188,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Double Park Motors

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
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905-767-XXXX

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905-767-5799

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Double Park Motors

905-767-5799

2013 Mazda MAZDA3