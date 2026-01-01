Menu
Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package Equipped with 7 Passenger Seating, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Traction Control, 3rd Row Stow and Go Seating, power windows power locks and much more. 

 

Thank you for looking at our inventory, we hope to meet you in person soon. We have an indoor showroom where you can browse and view the vehicles.

A Video of the vehicle you are looking at is available on our website, www.doubleparkmotors.ca

*** Free Carfax Report Located on the Website****

Feel free to call or email any questions you may have, we will be more than happy to help.

Financing is Available. We have Credit specialists that will help secure the best possible rate for you.  

For our Commercial Clients, Commercial Leasing is available.

We Accept Trade in’s

Our team of Automotive Finance specialists have extensive experience; they will work all avenues to get you approved. Extensive knowledge and Connections within the Automotive Finance Industry allow us to get you approved when others can’t.

We are experienced in all the Below Areas and More:

Bad Credit, Divorce, No Credit, Collections, Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal, New to Canada, First Time Buyer, Rebuilding Credit. High TDSR, Lower Your Payments. Let us help your credit get back on track

Located At 1035 Brock Road Unit 1, Pickering Ontario

Hours

Monday              9:30am - 6:30pm

Tuesday             9:30am - 6:30pm

Wednesday        9:30am – 6:30pm

Thursday            9:30am – 6:30pm

Friday                 9:00am – 5:30pm

Saturday             9:00am – 4:00pm

Sunday               Closed/By Appointment

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan