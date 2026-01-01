Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

83,960 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew H-TED SEATS &WHEEL REAR CAM POWER PEDALS

Watch This Vehicle
13488729

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew H-TED SEATS &WHEEL REAR CAM POWER PEDALS

Location

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7

905-767-5799

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,960KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDGXER280566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 83,960 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Double Park Motors

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 7 PASS NO ACCIDENTS A/C WORKS CERTIFIED for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 7 PASS NO ACCIDENTS A/C WORKS CERTIFIED 259,634 KM $4,935 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD SUNROOF LEATHER 7PASS NAVI No Accidents for sale in Pickering, ON
2018 Dodge Journey GT AWD SUNROOF LEATHER 7PASS NAVI No Accidents 142,641 KM $13,339 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT ALL WHEEL DRIVE POWER HATCH HEATED SEATS for sale in Pickering, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT ALL WHEEL DRIVE POWER HATCH HEATED SEATS 128,386 KM SOLD

Email Double Park Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Double Park Motors

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-767-XXXX

(click to show)

905-767-5799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Double Park Motors

905-767-5799

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan