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2014 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring
2014 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring
Location
Bessada Kia
1675 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1W 2Z1
905-421-9191
$15,321
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
115,641KM
VIN 2HGFB2F70EH033072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Taffeta White
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,641 KM
Vehicle Description
Well maintained and reliable with a smooth, comfortable ride. Great on fuel and perfect for daily commuting. Clean inside and out, drives very well, and ready for its next owner.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Bessada Kia
1675 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1W 2Z1
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905-421-XXXX(click to show)
$15,321
+ taxes & licensing>
Bessada Kia
905-421-9191
2014 Honda Civic