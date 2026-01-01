Menu
Account
Sign In
Well maintained and reliable with a smooth, comfortable ride. Great on fuel and perfect for daily commuting. Clean inside and out, drives very well, and ready for its next owner.

2014 Honda Civic

115,641 KM

Details Description Features

$15,321

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14016813

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

Location

Bessada Kia

1675 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1W 2Z1

905-421-9191

  1. 14016813
  2. 14016813
  3. 14016813
  4. 14016813
  5. 14016813
  6. 14016813
  7. 14016813
  8. 14016813
  9. 14016813
  10. 14016813
  11. 14016813
  12. 14016813
  13. 14016813
  14. 14016813
  15. 14016813
  16. 14016813
  17. 14016813
  18. 14016813
  19. 14016813
  20. 14016813
  21. 14016813
  22. 14016813
  23. 14016813
  24. 14016813
  25. 14016813
  26. 14016813
  27. 14016813
Contact Seller

$15,321

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
115,641KM
VIN 2HGFB2F70EH033072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained and reliable with a smooth, comfortable ride. Great on fuel and perfect for daily commuting. Clean inside and out, drives very well, and ready for its next owner.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bessada Kia

Used 2025 Kia Sorento for sale in Pickering, ON
2025 Kia Sorento 26,106 KM $42,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bessada Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bessada Kia

Bessada Kia

1675 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1W 2Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-421-XXXX

(click to show)

905-421-9191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,321

+ taxes & licensing>

Bessada Kia

905-421-9191

2014 Honda Civic