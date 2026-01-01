Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Jeep Cherokee

159,528 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North V6 4x4 HEATED SEATS & WHEEL AUTO START

Watch This Vehicle
13508675

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North V6 4x4 HEATED SEATS & WHEEL AUTO START

Location

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7

905-767-5799

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,528KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCSXEW260068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,528 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Double Park Motors

Used 2013 Ford Escape SEL AS IS SUNROOF LEATHER NAVIGATION for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Ford Escape SEL AS IS SUNROOF LEATHER NAVIGATION 370,668 KM $1,600 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Patriot north for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Jeep Patriot north 134,818 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Econoline Commercial for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Ford Econoline Commercial 183,684 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Double Park Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Double Park Motors

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-767-XXXX

(click to show)

905-767-5799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Double Park Motors

905-767-5799

2014 Jeep Cherokee