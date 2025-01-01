$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Chrysler 200
Limited H-Ted Seats 4cyl Good on gas
2015 Chrysler 200
Limited H-Ted Seats 4cyl Good on gas
Location
Double Park Motors
1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
905-767-5799
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,441KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C3CCCAB6FN511038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,441 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Double Park Motors
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS 96,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 156,894 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Forester X Convenience SUNROOF H-TED SEATS LOW KMS 92,153 KM $13,433 + tax & lic
Email Double Park Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Double Park Motors
1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-767-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Double Park Motors
905-767-5799
2015 Chrysler 200