$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Honda Civic
SI SUNROOF RED INTERIOR BLACK WHEELS
2015 Honda Civic
SI SUNROOF RED INTERIOR BLACK WHEELS
Location
Double Park Motors
1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
905-767-5799
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,850KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFG4A56FH100648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # DP039
- Mileage 107,850 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Double Park Motors
2015 Dodge Journey SXT H-Ted SEATS 7 PASSENGER V6 CLEAN 93,867 KM $10,589 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD Sunroof Leather Navi Rear Camera 135,701 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey SXT Blacktop Package 7 Pass V6 135,915 KM $10,835 + tax & lic
Email Double Park Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Double Park Motors
1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-767-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Double Park Motors
905-767-5799
2015 Honda Civic