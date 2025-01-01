Menu
2015 Honda Civic

107,850 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

SI SUNROOF RED INTERIOR BLACK WHEELS

13138225

2015 Honda Civic

SI SUNROOF RED INTERIOR BLACK WHEELS

Location

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7

905-767-5799

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,850KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFG4A56FH100648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # DP039
  • Mileage 107,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Double Park Motors

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Double Park Motors

905-767-5799

2015 Honda Civic