2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT 1.4L Engine Automatic Transmission Rear Camera Remote Start System All Wheel Drive Power Windows Power Locks Cruise Control Alloy Wheels and much more.

Thank you for looking at our inventory, we hope to meet you in person soon. We have an indoor showroom where you can browse and view the vehicles.

A Video of the vehicle you are looking at is available on our website, www.doubleparkmotors.ca

Feel free to call or email any questions you may have, we will be more than happy to help.

Financing is Available. We have Credit specialists that will help secure the best possible rate for you.

For our Commercial Clients, Commercial Leasing is available.

We Accept Trade in's

Our team of Automotive Finance specialists have extensive experience; they will work all avenues to get you approved. Extensive knowledge and Connections within the Automotive Finance Industry allow us to get you approved when others can't.

We are experienced in all the Below Areas and More:

Bad Credit, Divorce, No Credit, Collections, Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal, New to Canada, First Time Buyer, Rebuilding Credit. High TDSR, Lower Your Payments. Let us help your credit get back on track

Located At 1035 Brock Road Unit 1, Pickering Ontario

Hours Monday             9:30am - 6:30pm Tuesday             9:30am - 6:30pm Wednesday       9:30am – 6:30pm Thursday              9:30am – 6:30pm Friday                  9:00am – 5:30pm Saturday              9:00am – 4:00pm Sunday                Closed/By Appointment --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Noto Sans, sans-serif;>Saturday<span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>              </span>9:00am – 4:00pm</p><p class=MsoNormal style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Noto Sans, sans-serif;>Sunday <span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;>               </span>Closed/By Appointment</p>

2016 Chevrolet Trax

149,469 KM

$9,335

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT AWD NO ACCIDENTS REAR CAM AUTO START

13520780

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT AWD NO ACCIDENTS REAR CAM AUTO START

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7

905-767-5799

Sale

$9,335

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,469KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB6GL268010

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 149,469 KM

2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT 1.4L Engine Automatic Transmission Rear Camera Remote Start System All Wheel Drive Power Windows Power Locks Cruise Control Alloy Wheels and much more.

Thank you for looking at our inventory, we hope to meet you in person soon. We have an indoor showroom where you can browse and view the vehicles.

A Video of the vehicle you are looking at is available on our website, www.doubleparkmotors.ca

Feel free to call or email any questions you may have, we will be more than happy to help.

Financing is Available. We have Credit specialists that will help secure the best possible rate for you.  

For our Commercial Clients, Commercial Leasing is available.

We Accept Trade in’s

Our team of Automotive Finance specialists have extensive experience; they will work all avenues to get you approved. Extensive knowledge and Connections within the Automotive Finance Industry allow us to get you approved when others can’t.

We are experienced in all the Below Areas and More:

Bad Credit, Divorce, No Credit, Collections, Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal, New to Canada, First Time Buyer, Rebuilding Credit. High TDSR, Lower Your Payments. Let us help your credit get back on track

Located At 1035 Brock Road Unit 1, Pickering Ontario

Hours

Monday             9:30am - 6:30pm

Tuesday             9:30am - 6:30pm

Wednesday       9:30am – 6:30pm

Thursday              9:30am – 6:30pm

Friday                  9:00am – 5:30pm

Saturday              9:00am – 4:00pm

Sunday                Closed/By Appointment

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Double Park Motors

Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee North V6 4x4 HEATED SEATS & WHEEL AUTO START for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee North V6 4x4 HEATED SEATS & WHEEL AUTO START 159,528 KM $9,567 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee North 4X4 8.4 SCREEN POWER HATCH AUTO START for sale in Pickering, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee North 4X4 8.4 SCREEN POWER HATCH AUTO START 169,340 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE AWD H-TED SEATS REAR CAM SUNROOF NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Pickering, ON
2017 GMC Terrain SLE AWD H-TED SEATS REAR CAM SUNROOF NO ACCIDENTS 153,650 KM $11,835 + tax & lic

Double Park Motors

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-767-5799

$9,335

+ taxes & licensing>

Double Park Motors

905-767-5799

2016 Chevrolet Trax