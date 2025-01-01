$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
Double Park Motors
1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
905-767-5799
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,603KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG2GR209042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 106,603 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Double Park Motors
2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited SUNROOF LEATHER 4X4 V6 NAV REAR CAM 132,452 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2007 Infiniti G35 AS IS NOT CERTIFIED 92,082 KM $7,835 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic SI SUNROOF RED INTERIOR BLACK WHEELS 107,850 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Double Park Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Double Park Motors
1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-767-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Double Park Motors
905-767-5799
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan