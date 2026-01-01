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2016 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN HEMI CREW CAB TONNEAU
2016 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN HEMI CREW CAB TONNEAU
Location
Double Park Motors
1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
905-767-5799
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
149,812KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7TT8GS347058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,812 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Cloth Seats
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Double Park Motors
1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
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Double Park Motors
905-767-5799
2016 RAM 1500