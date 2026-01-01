Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 RAM 1500

149,812 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN HEMI CREW CAB TONNEAU

Watch This Vehicle
14114725

2016 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN HEMI CREW CAB TONNEAU

Location

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7

905-767-5799

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
149,812KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7TT8GS347058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,812 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Double Park Motors

Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline PanoRoof No Accidents AWD Good on Fuel for sale in Pickering, ON
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline PanoRoof No Accidents AWD Good on Fuel 139,716 KM $11,783 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey R/T SUNROOF LEATHER ALL WHEEL DRIVE for sale in Pickering, ON
2015 Dodge Journey R/T SUNROOF LEATHER ALL WHEEL DRIVE 173,288 KM $9,735 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Journey GT 7 PASS AWD NAVI HITCH LEATHER NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Pickering, ON
2017 Dodge Journey GT 7 PASS AWD NAVI HITCH LEATHER NO ACCIDENTS 167,950 KM $11,725 + tax & lic

Email Double Park Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Double Park Motors

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-767-XXXX

(click to show)

905-767-5799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Double Park Motors

905-767-5799

2016 RAM 1500