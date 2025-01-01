Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Mazda CX-3

96,750 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
13188947

2019 Mazda CX-3

GS

Location

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7

905-767-5799

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,750KM
VIN JM1DKFC76K0414233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # DPO47
  • Mileage 96,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Double Park Motors

Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GS for sale in Pickering, ON
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS 96,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Pickering, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 156,894 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru Forester X Convenience SUNROOF H-TED SEATS LOW KMS for sale in Pickering, ON
2013 Subaru Forester X Convenience SUNROOF H-TED SEATS LOW KMS 92,153 KM $13,433 + tax & lic

Email Double Park Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Double Park Motors

Double Park Motors

1-1035 Brock Rd, Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-767-XXXX

(click to show)

905-767-5799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Double Park Motors

905-767-5799

2019 Mazda CX-3