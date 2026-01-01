$21,888+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
EX
2021 Kia Seltos
EX
Location
Bessada Kia
1675 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1W 2Z1
905-421-9191
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,193 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Kia Seltos EX offers a great blend of style, space, and practicality, It Features heated seats, touchscreen display, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, alloy wheels, and advanced safety features, making it a comfortable and versatile SUV for everyday driving.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bessada Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bessada Kia
Bessada Kia
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-421-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-421-9191