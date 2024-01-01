$48,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid 4dr Limited
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid 4dr Limited
Location
Pickering Toyota
557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
905-420-9000
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
24,812KM
Used
VIN 2T3DWRFV1PW158182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 47804A
- Mileage 24,812 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD CERTIFIEDPLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE
Pickering Toyota
557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
2023 Toyota RAV4