SOLD CERTIFIEDPLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

2023 Toyota RAV4

24,812 KM

Details Description

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid 4dr Limited

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid 4dr Limited

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

Logo_AccidentFree

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,812KM
Used
VIN 2T3DWRFV1PW158182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 47804A
  • Mileage 24,812 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD CERTIFIEDPLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
905-420-9000

