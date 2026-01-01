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<p>Looking for a stylish and practical SUV? Check out this sleek, white 2019 Buick Encore Preferred at Ricks Auto Sales! This compact crossover is perfect for navigating city streets and offers a comfortable ride for both driver and passengers. With its front-wheel drive and automatic transmission, youll experience smooth handling and effortless driving, making every journey a pleasure. This Encore has been well-maintained and has just 113,013km on the odometer, ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Inside, youll find a welcoming black interior that complements the Encores sophisticated exterior. The Encore Preferred trim is known for its thoughtful design and user-friendly features, providing a driving experience that’s both enjoyable and convenient. This versatile SUV is ideal for individuals, couples, or small families, offering a blend of practicality, comfort, and a touch of luxury. Visit Ricks Auto Sales today and see for yourself why the Buick Encore is such a popular choice!</p><p>Here are some of the Encores standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>Elevated Driving Position:</strong> Enjoy a commanding view of the road, enhancing both safety and confidence.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Save money at the pump with this Encores economical gasoline engine.</li><li><strong>Compact Agility:</strong> Navigate tight spaces with ease, making parking and urban driving a breeze.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Relax and enjoy the journey with the Encores thoughtfully designed cabin.</li><li><strong>Modern Styling:</strong> Turn heads with the Encores contemporary design, both inside and out.</li><li><strong>CLEAN CARFAX & ONE OWNER</strong></li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p><p> </p>

2019 Buick Encore

113,013 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Buick Encore

FWD 4DR PREFERRED

Watch This Vehicle
13986066.807155331?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2019 Buick Encore

FWD 4DR PREFERRED

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
113,013KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJASB0KB914393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV? Check out this sleek, white 2019 Buick Encore Preferred at Rick's Auto Sales! This compact crossover is perfect for navigating city streets and offers a comfortable ride for both driver and passengers. With its front-wheel drive and automatic transmission, you'll experience smooth handling and effortless driving, making every journey a pleasure. This Encore has been well-maintained and has just 113,013km on the odometer, ready for many more adventures.

Inside, you'll find a welcoming black interior that complements the Encore's sophisticated exterior. The Encore Preferred trim is known for its thoughtful design and user-friendly features, providing a driving experience that’s both enjoyable and convenient. This versatile SUV is ideal for individuals, couples, or small families, offering a blend of practicality, comfort, and a touch of luxury. Visit Rick's Auto Sales today and see for yourself why the Buick Encore is such a popular choice!

Here are some of the Encore's standout features:

  • Elevated Driving Position: Enjoy a commanding view of the road, enhancing both safety and confidence.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money at the pump with this Encore's economical gasoline engine.
  • Compact Agility: Navigate tight spaces with ease, making parking and urban driving a breeze.
  • Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the journey with the Encore's thoughtfully designed cabin.
  • Modern Styling: Turn heads with the Encore's contemporary design, both inside and out.
  • CLEAN CARFAX & ONE OWNER

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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905-835-5005

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$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2019 Buick Encore