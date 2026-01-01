$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
FWD 4DR PREFERRED
2019 Buick Encore
FWD 4DR PREFERRED
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,013 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV? Check out this sleek, white 2019 Buick Encore Preferred at Rick's Auto Sales! This compact crossover is perfect for navigating city streets and offers a comfortable ride for both driver and passengers. With its front-wheel drive and automatic transmission, you'll experience smooth handling and effortless driving, making every journey a pleasure. This Encore has been well-maintained and has just 113,013km on the odometer, ready for many more adventures.
Inside, you'll find a welcoming black interior that complements the Encore's sophisticated exterior. The Encore Preferred trim is known for its thoughtful design and user-friendly features, providing a driving experience that’s both enjoyable and convenient. This versatile SUV is ideal for individuals, couples, or small families, offering a blend of practicality, comfort, and a touch of luxury. Visit Rick's Auto Sales today and see for yourself why the Buick Encore is such a popular choice!
Here are some of the Encore's standout features:
- Elevated Driving Position: Enjoy a commanding view of the road, enhancing both safety and confidence.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money at the pump with this Encore's economical gasoline engine.
- Compact Agility: Navigate tight spaces with ease, making parking and urban driving a breeze.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the journey with the Encore's thoughtfully designed cabin.
- Modern Styling: Turn heads with the Encore's contemporary design, both inside and out.
- CLEAN CARFAX & ONE OWNER
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
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