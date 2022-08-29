Menu
2013 Ford Edge

274,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

LIMITED 3.5L V6 Loaded Leather Panoramic Roof GPS

2013 Ford Edge

LIMITED 3.5L V6 Loaded Leather Panoramic Roof GPS

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

274,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9049675
  Stock #: 1985
  VIN: 2FMDK4KC1DBC71319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 274,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L V6, Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Limited Trim, 5 Passenger Seating, Two Tone Leather Interior, GPS Navigation, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Seats, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, SYNC Bluetooth Connectivity, Front and Rear Park Sensors, Fog Lights, 20" Chrome Alloy Wheels, Factory Tow Package, New Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, No Accidents, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

