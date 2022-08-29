$12,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge
LIMITED 3.5L V6 Loaded Leather Panoramic Roof GPS
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9049675
- Stock #: 1985
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC1DBC71319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 274,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5L V6, Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Limited Trim, 5 Passenger Seating, Two Tone Leather Interior, GPS Navigation, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Seats, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, SYNC Bluetooth Connectivity, Front and Rear Park Sensors, Fog Lights, 20" Chrome Alloy Wheels, Factory Tow Package, New Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, No Accidents, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
Vehicle Features
