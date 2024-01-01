$26,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit
T-350
2017 Ford Transit
T-350
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.7L V6, Automatic Transmission, HIGH ROOF, Transit T-350 1 Ton Capacity, 9500Lbs GVWR, 148inch Wheelbase, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, POWER SEAT, Remote Keyless Entry, REAR Backup CAMERA, SHELVING AND DIVIDER, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-Up Camera, Sliding Door, Styled Wheels, New Brakes, One Owner, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information! HST and License Fee NOT Include Safety package can be purchased for $499
