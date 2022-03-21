$6,550+ tax & licensing
905-737-6202
1988 Ford Crown Victoria
S
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8948041
- Stock #: 3640
- VIN: 2FABP72FXJX172396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,000 MI
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
