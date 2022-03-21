Menu
1988 Ford Crown Victoria

103,000 MI

Details Features

$6,550

+ tax & licensing
$6,550

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

1988 Ford Crown Victoria

1988 Ford Crown Victoria

S

1988 Ford Crown Victoria

S

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,550

+ taxes & licensing

103,000MI
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8948041
  • Stock #: 3640
  • VIN: 2FABP72FXJX172396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3640
  • Mileage 103,000 MI

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

