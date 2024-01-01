Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,$10790,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2010 Toyota RAV4

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,790

+ tax & licensing
Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

221,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BF4DV3AW036525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,$10790,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

416-565-8644

