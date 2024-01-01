Menu
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,$25900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

98,000 KM

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC,NAV,PANORAMIC/ROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLU

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC,NAV,PANORAMIC/ROOF,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY INCLU

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCDG4KB7HF187029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX CLEAN,$25900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

UCDA & OMVIC MEMBER

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300