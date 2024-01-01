Menu
<p>SAFETY CERTIFICATE INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$21900,FINANCE PRICE,+HST & LICENSING,PRICE FOR NON FINANCING IS $22900,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2018 Honda CR-V

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

AWD,EX,APPLE CARPLAY,BLUE TOOTH,SAFETY INCLUDED

2018 Honda CR-V

AWD,EX,APPLE CARPLAY,BLUE TOOTH,SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H58JH128962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY CERTIFICATE INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$21900,FINANCE PRICE,+HST & LICENSING,PRICE FOR NON FINANCING IS $22900,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Safety Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-XXXX

416-565-8644

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2018 Honda CR-V