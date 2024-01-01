Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>ALL WHEEL DRIVE/ NO ACCIDENTS/ CLEAN CARFAX/ 7 inch Touch Screen with Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera Bluetooth and more !</p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>National Auto is a family-run dealership that provides a selection of mainly Japanese used cars. Our goal is to provide you with some of the most reliable vehicles at unbeatable prices. To learn more, visit natauto.ca or call / text:</p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>4 1 6 - 5 6 5 - 8 6 4 4 </p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>The notable features of this 2020 Toyota Rav4 AWD LE:<span class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>Apple CarPlay</p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>Bluetooth</p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>Heated Seats</p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>Reverse Camera<span class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>Lane Assist / Lane Keep</p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>Front Collision Warning<span class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>Stress Free - All our vehicles have the safety / certification included in the price<span class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>Extra Assurance - Each vehicle comes with a proper carfax ensuring you know the proper history of the vehicle.<span class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>Listed price does not include HST & licensing fee</p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>Visit us today at 12030 Yonge Street.<span class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p2 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;>If you have any questions, feel free to call / text anytime, any day, as we are open 7 days a week !<span class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7Apple-converted-space> </span></p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;> </p><p class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span class=yiv4758815414ydp24c83db7Apple-converted-space>416-565-8644</span></p>

2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD

AWD,LE,CERIFIED,NO ACCIDENT,WARRANTY INCLUDED

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD

AWD,LE,CERIFIED,NO ACCIDENT,WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

  1. 1711059057
  2. 1711059129
  3. 1711059206
  4. 1711059279
  5. 1711059358
  6. 1711059422
  7. 1711059495
  8. 1711059596
  9. 1711059662
  10. 1711059718
  11. 1711059790
  12. 1711059857
  13. 1711059996
  14. 1711060462
  15. 1711060520
  16. 1711060881
  17. 1711061380
  18. 1711061461
  19. 1711061584
  20. 1711061681
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV3LC119501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE/ NO ACCIDENTS/ CLEAN CARFAX/ 7 inch Touch Screen with Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera Bluetooth and more !

 

National Auto is a family-run dealership that provides a selection of mainly Japanese used cars. Our goal is to provide you with some of the most reliable vehicles at unbeatable prices. To learn more, visit natauto.ca or call / text:

 

4 1 6 - 5 6 5 - 8 6 4 4 

 

The notable features of this 2020 Toyota Rav4 AWD LE: 

 

Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth

Heated Seats

Reverse Camera 

Lane Assist / Lane Keep

Front Collision Warning 

 

Stress Free - All our vehicles have the safety / certification included in the price 

 

Extra Assurance - Each vehicle comes with a proper carfax ensuring you know the proper history of the vehicle. 

 

Listed price does not include HST & licensing fee

 

Visit us today at 12030 Yonge Street. 

 

If you have any questions, feel free to call / text anytime, any day, as we are open 7 days a week ! 

 

416-565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD AWD,LE,CERIFIED,NO ACCIDENT,WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD AWD,LE,CERIFIED,NO ACCIDENT,WARRANTY INCLUDED 115,000 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE,AWD,CERTIFIED,WARRANTY INCLUDED for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE,AWD,CERTIFIED,WARRANTY INCLUDED 99,500 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V AWD,NO ACCIDENT,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE for sale in Richmond Hill, ON
2017 Honda CR-V AWD,NO ACCIDENT,BACKUP CAM,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDE 127,000 KM $20,900 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD