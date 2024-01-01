$26,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD
AWD,LE,CERIFIED,NO ACCIDENT,WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
National Auto Finance & Brokers
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
416-565-8644
Certified
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL WHEEL DRIVE/ NO ACCIDENTS/ CLEAN CARFAX/ 7 inch Touch Screen with Apple CarPlay, Backup Camera Bluetooth and more !
National Auto is a family-run dealership that provides a selection of mainly Japanese used cars. Our goal is to provide you with some of the most reliable vehicles at unbeatable prices. To learn more, visit natauto.ca or call / text:
4 1 6 - 5 6 5 - 8 6 4 4
The notable features of this 2020 Toyota Rav4 AWD LE:
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Reverse Camera
Lane Assist / Lane Keep
Front Collision Warning
Stress Free - All our vehicles have the safety / certification included in the price
Extra Assurance - Each vehicle comes with a proper carfax ensuring you know the proper history of the vehicle.
Listed price does not include HST & licensing fee
Visit us today at 12030 Yonge Street.
If you have any questions, feel free to call / text anytime, any day, as we are open 7 days a week !
416-565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
