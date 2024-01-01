Menu
Account
Sign In

1995 Toyota Corolla

28,000 KM

Details Features

$11,111

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1995 Toyota Corolla

5dr Wagon DX Auto

Watch This Vehicle

1995 Toyota Corolla

5dr Wagon DX Auto

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

  1. 1706304097
  2. 1706303859
  3. 1706304097
  4. 1706303859
  5. 1706303636
  6. 1706303859
  7. 1706303859
  8. 1706303637
  9. 1706303859
  10. 1706303859
  11. 1706303859
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,111

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
28,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JT2AE09V6S0085720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products

Used 1995 Toyota Corolla 5dr Wagon DX Auto for sale in Rockwood, ON
1995 Toyota Corolla 5dr Wagon DX Auto 28,000 KM $11,111 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda CX-9 AWD 4dr GS 1-Owner Clean CarFax Financing Trade OK for sale in Rockwood, ON
2012 Mazda CX-9 AWD 4dr GS 1-Owner Clean CarFax Financing Trade OK 123,000 KM $14,441 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SL Financing Clean CarFax Trades Welcome! for sale in Rockwood, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SL Financing Clean CarFax Trades Welcome! 187,000 KM SOLD

Email Rockwood Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

Call Dealer

519-856-XXXX

(click to show)

519-856-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,111

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

Contact Seller
1995 Toyota Corolla