$11,111+ tax & licensing
1995 Toyota Corolla
5dr Wagon DX Auto
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,111
+ taxes & licensing
28,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JT2AE09V6S0085720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
