<p><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Sunroof</span><br style=box-sizing: inherit; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; /><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Alloy Wheels</span><br style=box-sizing: inherit; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; /><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>TPMS System</span><br style=box-sizing: inherit; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; /><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Keyless Entry</span><br style=box-sizing: inherit; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; /><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Power Seats</span><br style=box-sizing: inherit; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; /><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Air Conditioning</span><br style=box-sizing: inherit; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; /><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Two Sets of Keys</span><br style=box-sizing: inherit; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; /><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Power Windows</span><br style=box-sizing: inherit; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; /><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Power Locks</span><br style=box-sizing: inherit; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; /><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Has Books</span></p>

2007 Honda Accord

116,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Accord

4dr I4 MT SE

2007 Honda Accord

4dr I4 MT SE

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCM55737A802116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2007 Honda Accord