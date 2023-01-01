$8,998+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
4dr Auto DX-G Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK!
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
172,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFA16478H111029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
