2008 Honda Civic

172,000 KM

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic

4dr Auto DX-G Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK!

2008 Honda Civic

4dr Auto DX-G Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK!

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFA16478H111029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2008 Honda Civic