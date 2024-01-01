Menu
Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome.

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw at you? Look no further than this 2008 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr LX, available now at Rockwood Motor Products. This sleek blue beauty boasts a powerful 2.4L I4 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With only 46,000km on the odometer, this CR-V is practically brand new!

Enjoy a comfortable and safe ride with its plush interior featuring bucket seats, power windows, and power locks. Stay cozy even on the coldest winter days with heated mirrors and a rear window defroster. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. This CR-V is packed with features that will make every drive a pleasure.

Here are 5 features that will make you fall in love with this Honda CR-V:

4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road conditions with confidence, whether its a snowy driveway or a muddy backroad.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips or weekend getaways.
Fuel Efficiency: Get more miles per gallon with a reliable and efficient 2.4L I4 engine.
Reliable Honda Quality: Known for its dependability and durability, this Honda CR-V will provide you with years of trouble-free driving.
Low Mileage: With only 46,000km, this CR-V is practically brand new!

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained Honda CR-V. Visit Rockwood Motor Products today to experience this vehicle firsthand.

2008 Honda CR-V

46,000 KM

$15,551

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda CR-V

4WD 5DR LX Clean CarFax Financing Trades Welcome!

12055540

2008 Honda CR-V

4WD 5DR LX Clean CarFax Financing Trades Welcome!

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,551

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J6RE483X8L819407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome.

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw at you? Look no further than this 2008 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr LX, available now at Rockwood Motor Products. This sleek blue beauty boasts a powerful 2.4L I4 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With only 46,000km on the odometer, this CR-V is practically brand new!

Enjoy a comfortable and safe ride with its plush interior featuring bucket seats, power windows, and power locks. Stay cozy even on the coldest winter days with heated mirrors and a rear window defroster. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. This CR-V is packed with features that will make every drive a pleasure.

Here are 5 features that will make you fall in love with this Honda CR-V:

  1. 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road conditions with confidence, whether it's a snowy driveway or a muddy backroad.
  2. Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips or weekend getaways.
  3. Fuel Efficiency: Get more miles per gallon with a reliable and efficient 2.4L I4 engine.
  4. Reliable Honda Quality: Known for its dependability and durability, this Honda CR-V will provide you with years of trouble-free driving.
  5. Low Mileage: With only 46,000km, this CR-V is practically brand new!

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained Honda CR-V. Visit Rockwood Motor Products today to experience this vehicle firsthand.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$15,551

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2008 Honda CR-V