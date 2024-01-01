$15,551+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda CR-V
4WD 5DR LX Clean CarFax Financing Trades Welcome!
2008 Honda CR-V
4WD 5DR LX Clean CarFax Financing Trades Welcome!
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
$15,551
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome.
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle anything the Canadian roads throw at you? Look no further than this 2008 Honda CR-V 4WD 5dr LX, available now at Rockwood Motor Products. This sleek blue beauty boasts a powerful 2.4L I4 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With only 46,000km on the odometer, this CR-V is practically brand new!
Enjoy a comfortable and safe ride with its plush interior featuring bucket seats, power windows, and power locks. Stay cozy even on the coldest winter days with heated mirrors and a rear window defroster. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. This CR-V is packed with features that will make every drive a pleasure.
Here are 5 features that will make you fall in love with this Honda CR-V:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road conditions with confidence, whether it's a snowy driveway or a muddy backroad.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family trips or weekend getaways.
- Fuel Efficiency: Get more miles per gallon with a reliable and efficient 2.4L I4 engine.
- Reliable Honda Quality: Known for its dependability and durability, this Honda CR-V will provide you with years of trouble-free driving.
- Low Mileage: With only 46,000km, this CR-V is practically brand new!
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a well-maintained Honda CR-V. Visit Rockwood Motor Products today to experience this vehicle firsthand.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products
Email Rockwood Motor Products
Rockwood Motor Products
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-856-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-856-2222