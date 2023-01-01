Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Chevrolet Impala

78,000 KM

Details Features

$11,111

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Impala

4DR SDN LS Financing Clean CarFax Trades Welcome!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Impala

4DR SDN LS Financing Clean CarFax Trades Welcome!

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

  1. 1703000453
  2. 1703000453
  3. 1703000450
  4. 1703000453
  5. 1703000585
  6. 1703000453
  7. 1703000585
  8. 1703000452
  9. 1703000480
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,111

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
78,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2G1WA5E38C1269338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products

Used 2008 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK! for sale in Rockwood, ON
2008 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK! 172,000 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Z06 Cpe w/2LZ Financing Available & Trades OK! for sale in Rockwood, ON
2016 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Z06 Cpe w/2LZ Financing Available & Trades OK! 49,000 KM $77,777 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan 4dr Auto Highline 4Motion for sale in Rockwood, ON
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan 4dr Auto Highline 4Motion 181,000 KM $11,111 + tax & lic

Email Rockwood Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

Call Dealer

519-856-XXXX

(click to show)

519-856-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,111

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Impala