$11,111+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Chevrolet Impala
4DR SDN LS Financing Clean CarFax Trades Welcome!
2012 Chevrolet Impala
4DR SDN LS Financing Clean CarFax Trades Welcome!
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,111
+ taxes & licensing
78,000KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2G1WA5E38C1269338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products
2008 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK! 172,000 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Z06 Cpe w/2LZ Financing Available & Trades OK! 49,000 KM $77,777 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan 4dr Auto Highline 4Motion 181,000 KM $11,111 + tax & lic
Email Rockwood Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Call Dealer
519-856-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,111
+ taxes & licensing
Rockwood Motor Products
519-856-2222
2012 Chevrolet Impala