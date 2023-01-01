Menu
1 OWNER CARFAX CLEAN ALL SERVICE RECORDS AT TOYOTA

2012 Toyota Corolla

171,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Corolla

S

2012 Toyota Corolla

S

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EEXCC852939

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 171,000 KM

1 OWNER CARFAX CLEAN ALL SERVICE RECORDS AT TOYOTA

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Temporary spare tire

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2012 Toyota Corolla