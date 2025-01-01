Menu
The 2013 MINI Cooper 2dr Cpe (coupe) is a two-seater sports car produced by BMW from 2011 to 2015, available with either a 1.6L base engine or a 1.6L turbocharged engine in the Cooper S model. It features classic Mini styling, a unique helmet-like roofline, a rear spoiler that deploys at speed, and a quirky interior with circular design elements. 2013 MINI Cooper

155,000 KM

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing
2013 MINI Cooper

2dr Cpe Knightsbridge Classic Clean CarFax Finance

12940859

2013 MINI Cooper

2dr Cpe Knightsbridge Classic Clean CarFax Finance

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

  1. 1757107003406
  2. 1757107003942
  3. 1757107004379
  4. 1757107004833
  5. 1757107005276
  6. 1757107005749
  7. 1757107006174
  8. 1757107006619
  9. 1757107007027
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,000KM
Good Condition
VIN WMWSU3C59DT685090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2013 MINI Cooper 2dr Cpe (coupe) is a two-seater sports car produced by BMW from 2011 to 2015, available with either a 1.6L base engine or a 1.6L turbocharged engine in the Cooper S model. It features classic Mini styling, a unique helmet-like roofline, a rear spoiler that deploys at speed, and a quirky interior with circular design elements. This two-seater model was the first of its kind for Mini, offering a fun driving experience and a distinct design.

Key Features & Specifications
  • Engine Options:
    • Base: 1.6L four-cylinder engine (121 hp).  
    • S Model: 1.6L turbocharged four-cylinder engine (181 hp).  
    • John Cooper Works (JCW) Model: A high-performance version with a more powerful 1.6L turbocharged engine (208 hp).  
  • Transmission: Standard six-speed manual transmission, with an optional six-speed automatic transmission.  
  • Seating: A true two-seater configuration with no back seat.  
  • Exterior:
    • A distinctive "helmet" or "backwards baseball cap" roofline.  
    • An active rear spoiler that raises at speed or can be manually deployed.  
    • Two central exhaust pipes.  
  • Interior:
    • Circular design elements are prominent, including the speedometer and controls.  
    • A centrally located speedometer and tachometer.  
    • Toggle switches for various functions, such as interior lighting and power windows.  
    • Ambient lighting with color adjustments.  
  • Dimensions: A small, lightweight car that retains the classic Mini styling.  
Unique Aspects
  • First Two-Seater:The Mini Coupe was the first model from the brand to be exclusively a two-seater, a design choice that set it apart.  
  • Active Spoiler:The rear spoiler is an active aerodynamic component that enhances performance at higher speeds.  
  • Quirky Interior:The interior's design, with its circular motifs and toggle switches, reinforces the fun and quirky character of the vehicle.  
Production & Significance  
  • The Mini Coupé was produced by German automaker BMW under the Mini marque from 2011 to 2015.
  • It was unveiled in 2011 and was the first two-seater MINI vehicle, later joined by a convertible version, the Mini Roadster, in 2012. Production for both the Coupe and Roadster models ended in 2015.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2013 MINI Cooper