$8,888+ taxes & licensing
2013 MINI Cooper
2dr Cpe Knightsbridge Classic Clean CarFax Finance
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 MINI Cooper 2dr Cpe (coupe) is a two-seater sports car produced by BMW from 2011 to 2015, available with either a 1.6L base engine or a 1.6L turbocharged engine in the Cooper S model. It features classic Mini styling, a unique helmet-like roofline, a rear spoiler that deploys at speed, and a quirky interior with circular design elements. This two-seater model was the first of its kind for Mini, offering a fun driving experience and a distinct design.Key Features & Specifications
- Engine Options:
- Base: 1.6L four-cylinder engine (121 hp).
- S Model: 1.6L turbocharged four-cylinder engine (181 hp).
- John Cooper Works (JCW) Model: A high-performance version with a more powerful 1.6L turbocharged engine (208 hp).
- Transmission: Standard six-speed manual transmission, with an optional six-speed automatic transmission.
- Seating: A true two-seater configuration with no back seat.
- Exterior:
- A distinctive "helmet" or "backwards baseball cap" roofline.
- An active rear spoiler that raises at speed or can be manually deployed.
- Two central exhaust pipes.
- Interior:
- Circular design elements are prominent, including the speedometer and controls.
- A centrally located speedometer and tachometer.
- Toggle switches for various functions, such as interior lighting and power windows.
- Ambient lighting with color adjustments.
- Dimensions: A small, lightweight car that retains the classic Mini styling.
- First Two-Seater:The Mini Coupe was the first model from the brand to be exclusively a two-seater, a design choice that set it apart.
- Active Spoiler:The rear spoiler is an active aerodynamic component that enhances performance at higher speeds.
- Quirky Interior:The interior's design, with its circular motifs and toggle switches, reinforces the fun and quirky character of the vehicle.
- The Mini Coupé was produced by German automaker BMW under the Mini marque from 2011 to 2015.
- It was unveiled in 2011 and was the first two-seater MINI vehicle, later joined by a convertible version, the Mini Roadster, in 2012. Production for both the Coupe and Roadster models ended in 2015.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Rockwood Motor Products
Call Dealer
