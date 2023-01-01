$9,999+ tax & licensing
519-856-2222
2013 Polaris Ranger 800
EPS XP LE 4x4
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
$9,999
- Listing ID: 10486980
- Stock #: 291857
- VIN: 4XATH7EA9D2291857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 4,444 MI
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Trade-ins welcome!
Featuring: Cargo Bed Rack Extensions, Front Windshield with Wiper, Hard Roof, LED Lights, Rear Bumper, Rearview Mirror, Rear Window, Soft Half Doors & Winch.
When discussing a 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 800 EFI, one can only expect the best equipment out there. The LE model receives 12" black crusher rims with PXT tires, exclusive colors, a special graphics trim and custom seats. This unit is equipped with Electric Power Steering for easier maneuverability. Powered by a high-torque 50 hp parallel-twin power unit, this SxS sports a massive 1 ton towing capacity and a pallet-size loading bed for zero compromise when tough jobs are in line.
The 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 800 EFI LE also offer the on-demand AWD: the system engages the 4WD mode when more traction is needed and reverts back to RWD as soon as the rider becomes easier: it just doesn't get more convenient than this.
