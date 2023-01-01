Menu
2013 Polaris Ranger 800

4,444 MI

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

EPS XP LE 4x4

Location

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

4,444MI
Used
  • Listing ID: 10486980
  • Stock #: 291857
  • VIN: 4XATH7EA9D2291857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Stock # 291857
  • Mileage 4,444 MI

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Trade-ins welcome!

Featuring: Cargo Bed Rack Extensions,  Front Windshield with Wiper, Hard Roof, LED Lights, Rear Bumper, Rearview Mirror, Rear Window, Soft Half Doors & Winch.

When discussing a 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 800 EFI, one can only expect the best equipment out there. The LE model receives 12" black crusher rims with PXT tires, exclusive colors, a special graphics trim and custom seats. This unit is equipped with Electric Power Steering for easier maneuverability. Powered by a high-torque 50 hp parallel-twin power unit, this SxS sports a massive 1 ton towing capacity and a pallet-size loading bed for zero compromise when tough jobs are in line.

The 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 800 EFI LE also offer the on-demand AWD: the system engages the 4WD mode when more traction is needed and reverts back to RWD as soon as the rider becomes easier: it just doesn't get more convenient than this.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Email Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-XXXX

519-856-2222

