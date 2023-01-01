$9,999+ tax & licensing
519-856-2222
2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat 700 Sport
Limited EPS - Financing Available!
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
$9,999
- Listing ID: 10470609
- Stock #: 305957
- VIN: 4UF17MPV5HT305957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 2,882 MI
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Trade-ins welcome!
For 2017, the Arctic Cat Wildcat Sport continues to thrill drivers with a 700cc parallel twin-cylinder four stroke engine with four valves per cylinder, routing power though TEAM Rapid Response clutches. The engine puts out over 60 horsepower. These 60-inch wide Cats are capable trail and dune machines. A closed-loop electronic fuel injection system optimizes fuel efficiency and throttle response.
A performance -engineered chassis handles a wide-range of terrain types, and gets a lot of help from the outstanding suspension options the Sport lineup has. Up front, a double A-Arm setup guides 12.2-inches of travel. On the rear a dual A-Arm, sway bar-equipped design with 12.6 inches of travel handles the rough stuff with 13 in. of rock-clearing ground clearance.
The big news is the different shock options. The XT EPS comes with JRi ECX-1 gas shocks with high-volume 2.5-in. aluminum bodies and remote reservoirs with 70-position compression adjustability and spring preload adjustability. The Limited EPS runs Elka Stage 5 gas shocks with 2.5-in. aluminum bodies and remote reservoirs. They have low and high speed compression and rebound adjustability as well as spring preload. The Sport SE runs on high performance
KING gas shocks delivering compression adjustability and precise rebound damping adjustments.
The Sport also sports a cargo area with 300lbs. of capacity with additional sealed storage under the hood. Need more, there’s a 2-inch receiver hitch and 1,500lbs of towing capacity. The Sports also run on 26-in. Carlisle Trail Pro tires on cast aluminum wheels. The Limited and SE models also get full aluminum half doors. The SE also comes with a 3,000lb Warn winch with synthetic rope in case you get into too much trouble.
