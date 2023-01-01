Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat 700 Sport

2,882 MI

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

Contact Seller
2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat 700 Sport

2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat 700 Sport

Limited EPS - Financing Available!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat 700 Sport

Limited EPS - Financing Available!

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

  1. 1695753560
  2. 1695753560
  3. 1695753560
  4. 1695753560
  5. 1695753560
  6. 1695753560
  7. 1695753560
Contact Seller
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
2,882MI
Used
  • Listing ID: 10470609
  • Stock #: 305957
  • VIN: 4UF17MPV5HT305957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Stock # 305957
  • Mileage 2,882 MI

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Trade-ins welcome!

For 2017, the Arctic Cat Wildcat Sport continues to thrill drivers with a 700cc parallel twin-cylinder four stroke engine with four valves per cylinder, routing power though TEAM Rapid Response clutches. The engine puts out over 60 horsepower. These 60-inch wide Cats are capable trail and dune machines. A closed-loop electronic fuel injection system optimizes fuel efficiency and throttle response.

A performance -engineered chassis handles a wide-range of terrain types, and gets a lot of help from the outstanding suspension options the Sport lineup has. Up front, a double A-Arm setup guides 12.2-inches of travel. On the rear a dual A-Arm, sway bar-equipped design with 12.6 inches of travel handles the rough stuff with 13 in. of rock-clearing ground clearance.

The big news is the different shock options. The XT EPS comes with JRi ECX-1 gas shocks with high-volume 2.5-in. aluminum bodies and remote reservoirs with 70-position compression adjustability and spring preload adjustability. The Limited EPS runs Elka Stage 5 gas shocks with 2.5-in. aluminum bodies and remote reservoirs. They have low and high speed compression and rebound adjustability as well as spring preload. The Sport SE runs on high performance

KING gas shocks delivering compression adjustability and precise rebound damping adjustments.

The Sport also sports a cargo area with 300lbs. of capacity with additional sealed storage under the hood. Need more, there’s a 2-inch receiver hitch and 1,500lbs of towing capacity. The Sports also run on 26-in. Carlisle Trail Pro tires on cast aluminum wheels. The Limited and SE models also get full aluminum half doors. The SE also comes with a 3,000lb Warn winch with synthetic rope in case you get into too much trouble.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Winch
Skid plate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products

2010 E-Z-GO Golf Car...
 0 KM
$3,993 + tax & lic
2019 Ski-Doo Renegad...
 1,991 MI
$12,121 + tax & lic
2005 Arctic Cat 400 ...
 1,515 MI
$4,994 + tax & lic

Email Rockwood Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

Call Dealer

519-856-XXXX

(click to show)

519-856-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory