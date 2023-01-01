Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Legacy

159,600 KM

Details Description Features

$21,212

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,212

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Legacy

2019 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Sport CVT w/EyeSight Pkg AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Sport CVT w/EyeSight Pkg AWD

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

  1. 1696018958
  2. 1696019134
  3. 1696019134
  4. 1696019134
  5. 1696019134
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,212

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
159,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10487265
  • Stock #: 017339
  • VIN: 4S3BNDP65K3017339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 017339
  • Mileage 159,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, Financing Available! Subaru symmetrical AWD, loaded with options! Includes summer and winter tires. Trade-ins welcome! Give us a call to book your test drive today! This vehicle was previously registered for commercial use.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products

2021 H&H Trailers Sp...
 0 KM
$11,111 + tax & lic
2016 Polaris Ace 900...
 1,616 MI
$8,998 + tax & lic
2017 Arctic Cat Wild...
 2,882 MI
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Rockwood Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

Call Dealer

519-856-XXXX

(click to show)

519-856-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory