2021 Stealth TRAILER

0 KM

$19,991

+ tax & licensing
$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2021 Stealth TRAILER

2021 Stealth TRAILER

C8x20SCH 6k

2021 Stealth TRAILER

C8x20SCH 6k

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Sale

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10546575
  • Stock #: 032152
  • VIN: 5WFBC2025MB032152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Car Hauler
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 032152
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Clean CarFax, Financing Available, Trade-ins Welcome!

All-Aluminum Construction, Integrated Frame Design

 Front Style: Flat Front w/ Cast Corners

 2”x5” Integrated Frame (16’ to 20’)

 2”x6” Integrated Frame (24’)

 2”x8” Integrated Frame (28’ to 32’)

 16” O/C Floor & Roof Studs

 16” O/C Wall Studs

 Screwless .030 Bonded Sides

 One Piece Aluminum Roof

 Axles: 2-3K Braked Leaf Spring Axle w/ 4” Drop (16’ to 20’)

 Axles: 2-5.2K Braked Leaf Spring Axle w/ 4” Drop (24’ to 32’)

 24” Stoneguard

 2-5/16” Coupler w/ Safety Chains

 5000lb Center Jack w/ Foot

 White Vinyl Faced Luan Walls

 3/4” Water Resistant Decking

 Interior Cove Trim

 3” Exterior Trim

 (2) Dome Light w/ Switch

 Exterior LED Lighting

 Plastic Salem Vent

 (4) HD 5,000# Recessed D-Rings

 Beavertail Construction

 HD Rear Ramp w/ Spring Assist w/ Aluminum Hardware

 32”x72” Side Door w/ Paddle Handle & Piano Hinge

 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

