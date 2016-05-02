$19,991+ tax & licensing
519-856-2222
2021 Stealth TRAILER
C8x20SCH 6k
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10546575
- Stock #: 032152
- VIN: 5WFBC2025MB032152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Car Hauler
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Clean CarFax, Financing Available, Trade-ins Welcome!
All-Aluminum Construction, Integrated Frame Design
Front Style: Flat Front w/ Cast Corners
2”x5” Integrated Frame (16’ to 20’)
2”x6” Integrated Frame (24’)
2”x8” Integrated Frame (28’ to 32’)
16” O/C Floor & Roof Studs
16” O/C Wall Studs
Screwless .030 Bonded Sides
One Piece Aluminum Roof
Axles: 2-3K Braked Leaf Spring Axle w/ 4” Drop (16’ to 20’)
Axles: 2-5.2K Braked Leaf Spring Axle w/ 4” Drop (24’ to 32’)
24” Stoneguard
2-5/16” Coupler w/ Safety Chains
5000lb Center Jack w/ Foot
White Vinyl Faced Luan Walls
3/4” Water Resistant Decking
Interior Cove Trim
3” Exterior Trim
(2) Dome Light w/ Switch
Exterior LED Lighting
Plastic Salem Vent
(4) HD 5,000# Recessed D-Rings
Beavertail Construction
HD Rear Ramp w/ Spring Assist w/ Aluminum Hardware
32”x72” Side Door w/ Paddle Handle & Piano Hinge
Vehicle Features
Exterior
