2022 Suzuki KingQuad 750AXi

484 MI

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2022 Suzuki KingQuad 750AXi

2022 Suzuki KingQuad 750AXi

4x4 - Financing Available!

2022 Suzuki KingQuad 750AXi

4x4 - Financing Available!

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Sale

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

484MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10446165
  • Stock #: 100903
  • VIN: 5SADW11A5N7100903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Stock # 100903
  • Mileage 484 MI

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Trade-ins welcome!

The KingQuad 750X is not just an ATV, it’s a KingQuad ATV.

Suzuki, the inventor of the 4-wheel ATV, has created the world’s best sports-utility quad with bold styling plus more capability and reliability than ever before. The legacy of the iconic KingQuad remains fresh and exciting, and is ready for you to join its history. The 2022 KingQuad 750X is easy to ride on any terrain with the capabilities that only a KingQuad possesses.

The KingQuad features an impressive amount of torque and an incredibly wide power band to help you charge through whatever chores or challenges come your way.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Additional Features

Winch

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

