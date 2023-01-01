$8,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-856-2222
2022 Suzuki KingQuad 750AXi
4x4 - Financing Available!
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10446165
- Stock #: 100903
- VIN: 5SADW11A5N7100903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Stock # 100903
- Mileage 484 MI
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Trade-ins welcome!
The KingQuad 750X is not just an ATV, it’s a KingQuad ATV.
Suzuki, the inventor of the 4-wheel ATV, has created the world’s best sports-utility quad with bold styling plus more capability and reliability than ever before. The legacy of the iconic KingQuad remains fresh and exciting, and is ready for you to join its history. The 2022 KingQuad 750X is easy to ride on any terrain with the capabilities that only a KingQuad possesses.
The KingQuad features an impressive amount of torque and an incredibly wide power band to help you charge through whatever chores or challenges come your way.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.