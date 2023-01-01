$999+ tax & licensing
2023 Rescraft Bush Burro
ATV Dump Trailer
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
$999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Brand New!The Bush Burro is the Ultimate Off Road ATV/Snowmobile Trailer. It's high impact polyethylene body combined with a rugged powder-coated frame allows us to provide additional durability. With the largest capacity in it's class and a variety of optional accessories it is the best choice for your ATV/Snowmobile off-road needs.
Product Features
•UV Stabilized Material.
•Rugged and impact resistant.
•Ideal for wet loads.
•Easy to clean.
•Low maintenance.
•Quiet operation.
•Will float.
•Compatible with small tongue box.
•All parts are replaceable unlike metal trailers.
•The material is coloured - no paint to chip.
•Plastic will not rust.
Construction
•Heavy steel construction - 100% galvanized.
•Durable high density polyethylene.
•Light weight - only 185 lbs.
•Excellent balance - 68" tongue on a 48" frame.
•10" ground clearance.
•2" coupler (removable).
•22" x 11" x 8" knobby off road tires.
Capacity
•22 Cubic Feet (Largest on the market)
•Dimensions - 48" wide x 60" long x 33" high.
•Rated payload - 1000 LB. / 454 KG.
