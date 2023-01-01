Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Brand New!The Bush Burro is the Ultimate Off Road ATV/Snowmobile Trailer. Its high impact polyethylene body combined with a rugged powder-coated frame allows us to provide additional durability. With the largest capacity in its class and a variety of optional accessories it is the best choice for your ATV/Snowmobile off-road needs.</p><p>Product Features</p><p>•UV Stabilized Material.</p><p>•Rugged and impact resistant.</p><p>•Ideal for wet loads.</p><p>•Easy to clean.</p><p>•Low maintenance.</p><p>•Quiet operation.</p><p>•Will float.</p><p>•Compatible with small tongue box.</p><p>•All parts are replaceable unlike metal trailers.</p><p>•The material is coloured - no paint to chip.</p><p>•Plastic will not rust.</p><p>Construction</p><p>•Heavy steel construction - 100% galvanized.</p><p>•Durable high density polyethylene.</p><p>•Light weight - only 185 lbs.</p><p>•Excellent balance - 68 tongue on a 48 frame.</p><p>•10 ground clearance.</p><p>•2 coupler (removable).</p><p>•22 x 11 x 8 knobby off road tires.</p><p>Capacity</p><p>•22 Cubic Feet (Largest on the market)</p><p>•Dimensions - 48 wide x 60 long x 33 high.</p><p>•Rated payload - 1000 LB. / 454 KG.</p>

2023 Rescraft Bush Burro

0 KM

Details Description

$999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Rescraft Bush Burro

ATV Dump Trailer

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Rescraft Bush Burro

ATV Dump Trailer

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Contact Seller
Sale

$999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand New!The Bush Burro is the Ultimate Off Road ATV/Snowmobile Trailer. It's high impact polyethylene body combined with a rugged powder-coated frame allows us to provide additional durability. With the largest capacity in it's class and a variety of optional accessories it is the best choice for your ATV/Snowmobile off-road needs.

Product Features

•UV Stabilized Material.

•Rugged and impact resistant.

•Ideal for wet loads.

•Easy to clean.

•Low maintenance.

•Quiet operation.

•Will float.

•Compatible with small tongue box.

•All parts are replaceable unlike metal trailers.

•The material is coloured - no paint to chip.

•Plastic will not rust.

Construction

•Heavy steel construction - 100% galvanized.

•Durable high density polyethylene.

•Light weight - only 185 lbs.

•Excellent balance - 68" tongue on a 48" frame.

•10" ground clearance.

•2" coupler (removable).

•22" x 11" x 8" knobby off road tires.

Capacity

•22 Cubic Feet (Largest on the market)

•Dimensions - 48" wide x 60" long x 33" high.

•Rated payload - 1000 LB. / 454 KG.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products

Used 2023 Rescraft Bush Burro ATV Dump Trailer for sale in Rockwood, ON
2023 Rescraft Bush Burro ATV Dump Trailer 0 KM $999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 LTD Alterra 570 EPS for sale in Rockwood, ON
2021 Arctic Cat Alterra 600 LTD Alterra 570 EPS 727 MI $6,666 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Rockwood, ON
2012 Toyota Corolla S 171,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Rockwood Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

Call Dealer

519-856-XXXX

(click to show)

519-856-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$999

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

Contact Seller
2023 Rescraft Bush Burro