2023 Yamaha Kodiak 450 EPS Camo

333 MI

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

4X4 - Financing Available!

4X4 - Financing Available!

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

333MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10446189
  • VIN: 5Y4AJ78W4PA307735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Camouflage
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Stock # 307735
  • Mileage 333 MI

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Trade-ins welcome!

Good things come in small packages. The Kodiak 450 EPS offers ultimate value as the most versatile ATV in its class. With electronic power steering, Yamaha’s exclusive On-Command® 4WD, high-capacity electric fan cooling system, and rubber engine mounts for an exceptionally smooth ride, This Proven Off‑Road ATV packs superior capability, comfort and confidence into the best‑performing mid‑size ATV you can buy. Packing big performance into a mid-sized machine, the Kodiak 450 takes the uncertainty out of those cold winter starts. Accompanied with marine style, waterproof connectors on key electrical components, it is as rugged as the terrain you drive it through.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

