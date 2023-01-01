$9,999+ tax & licensing
519-856-2222
2023 Yamaha Kodiak 450 EPS Camo
4X4 - Financing Available!
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
$9,999
- Stock #: 307735
- VIN: 5Y4AJ78W4PA307735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Camouflage
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Mileage 333 MI
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Trade-ins welcome!
Good things come in small packages. The Kodiak 450 EPS offers ultimate value as the most versatile ATV in its class. With electronic power steering, Yamaha’s exclusive On-Command® 4WD, high-capacity electric fan cooling system, and rubber engine mounts for an exceptionally smooth ride, This Proven Off‑Road ATV packs superior capability, comfort and confidence into the best‑performing mid‑size ATV you can buy. Packing big performance into a mid-sized machine, the Kodiak 450 takes the uncertainty out of those cold winter starts. Accompanied with marine style, waterproof connectors on key electrical components, it is as rugged as the terrain you drive it through.
