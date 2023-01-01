2009 Chrysler 300

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 8 1 6 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9835502

9835502 Stock #: 3268

3268 VIN: 2C3KA53V19H642072

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 139,816 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.