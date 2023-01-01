Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chrysler 300

139,816 KM

Details Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2009 Chrysler 300

2009 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn Touring RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn Touring RWD

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
139,816KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9835502
  • Stock #: 3268
  • VIN: 2C3KA53V19H642072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,816 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

2013 Chevrolet Orlan...
 217,489 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2009 Chrysler 300 4d...
 139,816 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Rondo 4dr W...
 228,600 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory