$9,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2009 Chrysler 300
2009 Chrysler 300
4dr Sdn Touring RWD
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
139,816KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9835502
- Stock #: 3268
- VIN: 2C3KA53V19H642072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,816 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3