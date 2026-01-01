$12,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN
2011 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
211,981KM
Good Condition
VIN 1D7RV1CT5BS675408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige + Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 211,981 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
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519-491-XXXX(click to show)
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2011 RAM 1500