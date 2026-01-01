Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 RAM 1500

211,981 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN

Watch This Vehicle
14127151

2011 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

  1. 1779288608
  2. 1779288608
  3. 1779288608
  4. 1779288608
  5. 1779288608
  6. 1779288608
  7. 1779288608
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
211,981KM
Good Condition
VIN 1D7RV1CT5BS675408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige + Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,981 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

Used 2011 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5
2011 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 140.5" BIG HORN 211,981 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto SE *Ltd Avail* for sale in Sarnia, ON
2013 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto SE *Ltd Avail* 205,599 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Buick Encore AWD 4DR CONVENIENCE for sale in Sarnia, ON
2013 Buick Encore AWD 4DR CONVENIENCE 137,096 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2011 RAM 1500