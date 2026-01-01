$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Flex
SEL
2013 Ford Flex
SEL
Location
H & I Service Centre Limited
314 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1L9
519-344-4845
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 194,257 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Ford Flex SEL AWD delivers a smooth, confident driving experience with its 3.5L V6 engine and all‑wheel‑drive capability. Its long 117.9‑inch wheelbase provides excellent stability, while the spacious 7‑passenger interior makes it an ideal choice for families and long trips. With modern styling, a comfortable ride, and strong year‑round performance, the Flex stands out as a practical and reliable crossover.
Inside, you’ll find leather‑trimmed seating, dual‑zone climate control, SYNC Bluetooth connectivity, and convenient features such as rear parking sensors and a backup camera. The cabin is designed for comfort and versatility, offering generous space and thoughtful amenities throughout. Come visit us at H & I Service Centre Ltd. for viewing and a test drive.
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