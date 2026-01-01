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<p>The <strong>2013 Ford Flex SEL AWD</strong> delivers a smooth, confident driving experience with its 3.5L V6 engine and all‑wheel‑drive capability. Its long 117.9‑inch wheelbase provides excellent stability, while the spacious 7‑passenger interior makes it an ideal choice for families and long trips. With modern styling, a comfortable ride, and strong year‑round performance, the Flex stands out as a practical and reliable crossover.</p><p>Inside, you’ll find leather‑trimmed seating, dual‑zone climate control, SYNC Bluetooth connectivity, and convenient features such as rear parking sensors and a backup camera. The cabin is designed for comfort and versatility, offering generous space and thoughtful amenities throughout. <strong>Come visit us at H & I Service Centre Ltd. for viewing and a test drive.</strong></p>

2013 Ford Flex

194,257 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Flex

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
14109064

2013 Ford Flex

SEL

Location

H & I Service Centre Limited

314 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1L9

519-344-4845

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
194,257KM
Good Condition
VIN 2FMHK6C87DBD31837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 194,257 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2013 Ford Flex SEL AWD delivers a smooth, confident driving experience with its 3.5L V6 engine and all‑wheel‑drive capability. Its long 117.9‑inch wheelbase provides excellent stability, while the spacious 7‑passenger interior makes it an ideal choice for families and long trips. With modern styling, a comfortable ride, and strong year‑round performance, the Flex stands out as a practical and reliable crossover.

Inside, you’ll find leather‑trimmed seating, dual‑zone climate control, SYNC Bluetooth connectivity, and convenient features such as rear parking sensors and a backup camera. The cabin is designed for comfort and versatility, offering generous space and thoughtful amenities throughout. Come visit us at H & I Service Centre Ltd. for viewing and a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2013 Ford Flex SEL for sale in Sarnia, ON
2013 Ford Flex SEL 194,257 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

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H & I Service Centre Limited

H & I Service Centre Limited

314 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1L9
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519-344-XXXX

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519-344-4845

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$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

H & I Service Centre Limited

519-344-4845

2013 Ford Flex