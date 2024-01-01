$21,899+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,657 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4X4
- Light Grey
- Four Wheel Drive
- Powerful and fuel-efficient 3.2L Engine
- Comfortable seating for up to 5 passengers
- Premium Leather Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Flexible seating and cargo configurations
- UConnect infotainment system with Touchscreen Display
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Remote Start
- Keyless entry and push-button start for added convenience
- Dual-zone climate control for personalized comfort
- Advanced safety features, including stability control and traction control
- Well-maintained and in excellent condition
- Spacious and versatile SUV
- Winter Tires are included
- Many More Features!
Come see us today!
Vehicle Features
